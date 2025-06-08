Carlos Alcaraz wins Roland Garros, completing historic comeback from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner in men’s final

By Jamie Barton, CNN

(CNN) — Carlos Alcaraz mounted an extraordinary comeback to win the men’s final at Roland Garros on Sunday, defeating world No. 1 Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2).

In the longest final in tournament history, the Spaniard demonstrated incredible resolve to fend off three championship points for Sinner in the fourth set and somehow go on to win in a fifth-set tiebreaker, the first ever time that any man has pulled off such a feat at Roland Garros, according to broadcaster TNT Sports.

Five and a half hours after he faced Sinner’s first serve of the match, Alcaraz faced the Italian’s last, playing a terrific passing shot down the line before dropping to the floor as much of the raucous crowd at Court Philippe-Chatrier celebrated a victory it would never forget.

“I just want to say thank you for everything (to) my team, my family,” said the Spaniard afterward. “I have the privilege to be able to live great things with you. … This trophy is yours as well.”

“This tournament for me is really, really special,” he added. “I can’t wait to come here year after year.”

Alcaraz has now won his fifth major title aged 22 years, one month and three days old, the exact same age his hero Rafael Nadal was when he won his fifth at Wimbledon in 2008.

But the world No. 2 has never won any of them quite like this. Even the endless parade of records this match set doesn’t quite do justice to the remarkable tennis on display.

This was the second longest grand slam final in the Open Era; Alcaraz is just the sixth player ever to come back from two sets down to win a French Open final; and the Spaniard is also the youngest player to win two straight men’s singles titles in Paris since Nadal, the King of Clay, won four in a row between 2005 and 2008.

Sinner and Alcaraz have long been billed as the next great rivalry in tennis but, until Sunday, they had never met in a grand slam final.

In the buildup, there was a sense that this matchup represented the first of a new era for men’s tennis and, if this was indeed the first glimpse of a new age, then tennis fans are in for a rollercoaster of a decade.

Alcaraz landed the first blow when, in the fifth game, he broke Sinner, converting his seventh break point. But the Italian replied with his own break instantly before Alcaraz had to delay play as he appeared to have something in his eye.

When he returned to the court, still touching his eye, he looked out of sorts. Just over three minutes later, he had been broken again, and Sinner was one set up.

The second set continued in similar fashion and Alcaraz found himself 4-1 down, his occasionally wild shots contrasting those of his metronomic opponent.

The 22-year-old recovered to force a tiebreak, but his efforts were ultimately in vain; suddenly, he would have to do something he had never done before – come back from two sets down to win a grand slam match.

When the Spaniard failed to hold his serve in the first game of the third set, such a comeback seemed impossible. Less than 15 minutes later, however, Alcaraz had broken back twice and led the third set 3-1.

Before much longer he was serving for the set. Sinner had other ideas, striking back with a strong forehand to put things back on serve. But Alcaraz was not to be denied this time, breaking back instantly to ensure the Italian lost a grand slam set for the first time since the fourth round of the Australian Open five months ago.

It looked like Sinner had finally struck the decisive blow when he broke his opponent for the sixth time to go 4-3 up in the fourth set, before going 0-40 up on Alcaraz’s serve with the score at 3-5. Sinner had three championship points, it looked like it was all over for Alcaraz.

Cue one of the greatest comebacks of the Open era.

Alcaraz won the next five points to pull off a clutch hold, followed by eight of the next nine. Sinner forced a tiebreak, but the Spaniard had the momentum now and recovered from a mini-break to force a fifth set.

When the 22-year-old broke Sinner in the very first game of the decisive set, it looked like his grit and determination had trumped his opponent’s poise and technique. But, with Alcaraz serving for the championship, there was another twist when Sinner showed that he too could hang in the match, breaking back with apparent ease.

An astonishing match would need a third tiebreak to settle it, and it was Alcaraz, after five hours and 29 minutes, who was able to perform when he needed to most, winning the first seven points before rounding it off 10-2.

It was about as close a final as you could see – Sinner actually outscored his opponent by 193 points to 192, but it was Alcaraz who was able to land the decisive blow.

“I want to start with Jannik, it is amazing, the level you have,” the Spaniard said afterward. “I know the hard work you’re putting in every day, it is huge… I’m pretty sure you’re going to be champion not once but many, many times. It’s a privilege to share the court with you.”

“I’m just really, really happy to be able to make history with you in this tournament, in other tournaments, you’re a huge inspiration for everyone, myself included, so good luck and all the best for what’s coming,” he added.

Sinner – who achieved the unwanted record of becoming the first player in the Open era to win his first 20 sets of a men’s singles grand slam event and not win the title – looked understandably shellshocked afterward.

“It’s easier to play than talking now,” he said following his first ever loss at a major final. “My team, obviously thank you so much for putting me in this position. We tried our best today. We gave everything we had.”

“I won’t sleep tonight very well but it’s ok,” he added.

