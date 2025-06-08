Alleged reckless driver sideswipes two vehicles while fleeing from Los Angeles police

By Dean Fioresi

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles police are in pursuit of a reckless driver in the Mid-City area.

It’s unclear where the chase began.

SkyCal was overhead when the driver pulled up behind another LAPD patrol car at an intersection. They drove up next to the officer, at which point some officers on foot began to approach from behind, prompting the driver to cut in front of the patrol car and speed away, side-swiping two other uninvolved vehicles in the process.

After this, the suspect continued to flee at high speeds, leaving officers behind.

They eventually sped towards LAX, where SkyCal was unable to follow due to a flight restriction zone from the airport.

