Teen arrested in mass shooting plot at a Washington state mall faces multiple charges, DA says

(CNN) — An Oregon teen has been arrested in connection with an alleged mass shooting plot targeting the Three Rivers Mall in Kelso, in southwestern Washington, officials said.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed due to his age, allegedly planned to detonate a chlorine bomb to create chaos and panic before shooting fleeing patrons exiting a movie theater, the FBI Portland Field Office said in a statement on Thursday. The Columbia County, Oregon, Sheriff’s Office arrested the suspect on May 22, the FBI said.

Kelso is approximately 50 miles north of Portland, Oregon.

The suspect currently faces charges of attempted murder in the second degree, attempted assault in the first degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, tampering with physical evidence, disorderly conduct and two counts of unlawful possession of firearms, according to the Columbia County district attorney and the charging document.

“This plot was as serious as it gets,” FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge Doug Olson said in the statement.

“An alarming amount of indicators of a cogent path to violence were met – at no point in this plan did it seem like the suspect wouldn’t follow through with their plans,” the statement said.

The suspect will be held in custody until a June 20 hearing, Columbia County District Attorney Joshua Pond told CNN Friday evening. “The hope is that certain plans can be developed and put in place to ensure his safety and well-being, as well as that of the community,” said Pond.

The plot was reported as a tip to the FBI on May 19 and the suspect was identified the following day. According to authorities, the juvenile, a resident of Columbia County, subscribed to a “nihilistic violent extremist ideology” and shared his plans in online chats.

Guy Edward Bartkus, the man accused of bombing a Palm Springs fertility clinic last month, also had nihilistic ideations, FBI officials said at the time.

According to FBI research of past violent actors, nihilistic ideation refers to a “preoccupation with themes of violence, hopelessness, despair, pessimism, hatred, isolation, loneliness, or an ‘end-of-the-world’ philosophy,” said retired senior FBI profiler Dr. Mary Ellen O’Toole. “Nihilistic ideation is a very pessimistic view of the world.”

The teen is 14 years old and had some changes to his schooling “in the last few months,” according to Columbia County District Attorney Joshua Pond and the charging document in the case.

Officials placed the suspect under court-authorized surveillance before the arrest, citing evidence of both intent and means to carry out the attack.

The FBI said the plan included details on the use of an improvised explosive device, a specific route through the mall, and a sequence of actions culminating in the suspect’s planned suicide at the mall.

In a search of the suspect’s home, law enforcement later seized three firearms, multiple boxes of various types of ammunition, four knives, some clothing that the FBI believes “he was intent to wear for the attack,” and five digital devices, Olson said.

Authorities are urging the public to report suspicious behavior and encouraging parents “to engage with their children and have an open dialogue about their online activity.”

