Tip from school staff members leads to child abuse arrest in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A tip from staff at a local charter school led to the arrest of a 29-year-old woman in Colorado Springs after officers uncovered evidence of child abuse, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

According to CSPD, just after 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 5, staff members at a Colorado Springs charter school notified police that they had concerns about a child who was possibly being abused.

Officers responded to the school to begin the initial investigation, which was later taken over by CSPD's Crimes Against Children and Forensic Interview units.

CSPD says detectives ultimately established probable cause to arrest 29-year-old Lizbeth Salinas Mijangos and charge her with child abuse, a class three felony.

Department of Human Services (DHS) caseworkers also responded to the investigation to ensure the ongoing safety of the children in the home, CSPD said.



"CSPD would like to express appreciation for the staff members who noticed that something was wrong and who were diligent enough to report it," the department said.

CSPD urges anyone with concerns of child abuse to report it by calling (719) 444-7000 or the Child Abuse Hotline at 844-CO-4-KIDS.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.



