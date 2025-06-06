Texas routs Texas Tech to secure first Women’s College World Series title in program history

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — The Texas Longhorns won the Women’s College World Series in dominant fashion, blowing out Texas Tech 10-4 in Friday’s winner-take-all Game 3 to clinch the program’s first-ever national championship in softball.

Despite Red Raiders superstar pitcher NiJaree Canady returning to the pitcher’s mound after her complete-game win on Thursday, the Longhorns did not back down from the challenge to face one of softball’s best players.

Texas lit up the junior righthander, scoring five runs in the first inning, knocking the 21-year-old, two-time first team All-American out of the game early.

A dejected Canady, who made national headlines earlier on Friday, after signing a second $1 million-plus NIL deal to keep her in Lubbock, Texas, for her senior year, according to the Associated Press, allowed the most runs in an inning in her illustrious career that started at Stanford.

After left fielder Katie Stewart added another Texas run to extend the lead to 6-0 in the third inning, it was third baseman Mia Scott who made the biggest name for herself.

In the fourth inning, the senior mashed a grand slam to break the game open with a 10-0 lead.

Scott garnered the respect of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes, who was at Devon Park in Oklahoma City watching his alma mater along with his wife, Brittany.

Like Mahomes has done many times in his career, the Red Raiders put forth a valid effort to get back into the game.

Tech scored three runs in the fifth inning while adding another in the seventh inning, but it proved to be too little, too late after Longhorns starting pitcher Teagan Kavan got Lauren Allred to ground out to seal the victory.

Texas players rushed the mound to embrace Kavan, who threw a masterful complete game, striking out three and allowing eight hits.

The sophomore said being able to get the final out for the team “meant the world.”

“I’m so happy for this team,” Kavan told the ESPN broadcast. “We did it. First Natty. Let’s go! My grandma, the last thing she told my brother – one of the last things was to bring home a victory and we did that for her.”

Texas head coach Mike White said that it was “surreal” to finally be lifting the trophy after coming to the school ahead of the 2019 season.

“I can’t believe its happened. … For us to come out on top tonight – we’re so close to being knocked out. I am speechless to tell you the truth. It doesn’t happen very often. But I am so proud of our ladies.”

Texas had lost to Oklahoma in the championship series two of the last three years. The Sooners, who were looking to win their fifth straight title, were defeated by the Longhorns earlier in the tournament.

White added that “in order to be the best, you got to beat the best” while calling Canady “tough and special.”

