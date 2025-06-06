Skip to Content
The Rocky Mountain Vibes will take part in Pioneer League homerun derby

    The Rocky Mountain Vibes are getting ready for new season lone homerun derby announced by the Pioneer League. Each Saturday until the end of August, players from each team in the Pioneer League will compete in a homerun derby. The players think the fans will love it, "I know it's amazing for them just to be able to see that the amount of home runs after the game, even if they did miss one during the game. It's almost like a competition within a competition. So it makes it it's like a two-for-one ticket, kind of like a special," says Vibes first baseball Will Butcher. Vibes catcher Austin Chouinard adds, "I think the fans love it. Everybody loves to see, you know, that old saying, Chicks dig the long ball, All the fans love home runs, so it'll be really fun to do it in front of the fans and really have their support."

Rob Namnoum

Rob is the Sports Director at KRDO-TV. He started working at KRDO in 1999. He has covered the NFL since 1998. Learn more about Rob here.

