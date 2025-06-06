Quarterback Aaron Rodgers finalizes deal to become a Pittsburgh Steeler

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has inked a one-year contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the upcoming season, pending a physical.

On Thursday, the Steelers announced the 20-year pro had agreed to terms after spending the last two seasons with the New York Jets.

The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and ESPN’s Adam Schefter were the first to report the signing.

Pelissero reported that the 41-year-old QB told the team that he would fly to Pittsburgh to finalize the deal with the intention to start practicing with the Steelers next week.

The NFL team begins its annual mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

CNN has reached out to Rodgers’ agent for comment.

Rodgers heads to Pittsburgh, ending months of speculation surrounding the landing place for the Super Bowl XLV champ.

The four-time NFL MVP, who was released by the Jets after a frustrating two seasons with the franchise, previously said that he has had multiple frank discussions with the Steelers and its head coach, Mike Tomlin, over the offseason.

In March, he participated in a throwing session with new Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf, which further fueled rumors of a move to the Steel City.

“I’m open to anything and attached to nothing,” he told “The Pat McAfee Show” in April.

Without Rodgers at the helm, Pittsburgh would have needed to lean on Mason Rudolph. The 29-year-old was drafted by the Steelers in 2018, spent six seasons in Pittsburgh before signing with the Tennessee Titans for the 2024 season. Rudolph signed a two-year contract in the offseason to return to the Black and Gold.

Steelers great Terry Bradshaw isn’t thrilled with the idea of Rodgers filling his former position.

“What are you going to – bring him in for one year? Are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California and go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there,” Bradshaw said on 103.7 The Buzz’s Morning Mayhem in May, appearing to reference Rodgers’ usage of ayahuasca and other alternative beliefs.

In an interesting twist, the Steelers face the Jets in Week 1 at MetLife Stadium when Rodgers could face off against Pittsburgh’s former quarterback, Justin Fields. The former Steelers signal-caller served as the team’s backup for the majority of the 2024-25 season, with Russell Wilson becoming the starter after Week 6. Wilson, like Fields, departed Pittsburgh after just one season and is now with the New York Giants.

Rodgers joined the Jets in 2023, surrounded by much anticipation that he could turn the perennial underachievers into Super Bowl contenders.

His first appearance onto the MetLife Stadium field only sought to increase that excitement, running out of the tunnel before a raucous crowd holding an American flag with AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck” playing. However, four snaps into his debut, that hope was extinguished as Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon and missed the remainder of his maiden campaign in New Jersey.

His 2024 wasn’t much better, leading the team to a 5-12 record.

Despite the losing record, the Steelers will have seen that he was still productive last season, throwing for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games.

