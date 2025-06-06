Heavy rain brings areas of flash flooding, prompts water rescues

By Tom George

Click here for updates on this story

SANFORD, North Carolina (WTVD) — Heavy rain moving across North Carolina on Thursday sparked flash flood warnings for some areas in the Sandhills.

Lee County officials said emergency crews responded to at least 20 water rescues after four inches of rain fell Thursday afternoon.

One water rescue involved helping a person trapped in a vehicle between McIver Street and Jenkins Street in downtown Sanford. Additional residents were assisted from their homes in the affected areas.

Lee County Emergency Management also reported areas with downed trees, power lines, and flooded roadways.

The Sanford Fire Department, Sanford Police Department, and Public Works teams all responded.

“Yeah, we got 3-5 inches of rain in less than two hours,” said Sanford Fire Chief Matt Arnold. “We got about 20 to 25 dispatches for our services in that period of time.”

People were being urged to travel with extreme caution throughout the City of Sanford and the surrounding areas.

“Thankfully, no injuries have been reported. But the message is simple: If you see water on the road, don’t drive through it. Stay off the roads and stay home if you can,” Arnold said.

A Flash Flood Warning remained in effect until about 6:15 p.m. About a dozen streets were temporarily closed during the flooding. All have since been cleared and are now open to traffic.

The water began to recede early Thursday evening, but with the threat of more rain later, Arnold said residents were urged to stay inside and be vigilant. City officials also urged them to avoid standing water, stay away from downed power lines, and be aware that saturated ground may cause trees to fall unexpectedly.

Arnold also said he had never seen it this bad in Sanford.

“I’ve seen some flooding, and I’ve seen some water in the streets here, but never in this area, never anything like what we got today,” Arnold said.

Chuck Hunter was working at his mechanic shop as the water quickly rose. He said fire crews came to get him with rescue boats, but he wasn’t worried.

“They wanted to come get me out, I said I’m fine,” he said.

Across the street, where more trucks flooded, luckily, they were parked with no one inside

Yarborough’s ice cream was spared after quickly thinking to grab ice cream mix packets to use to block water.

“And it was just like sandbags, and we barricaded that whole door and kept most of the water out,” said Michael Yarborough.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.