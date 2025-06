By Zoe Sottile, CNN

(CNN) — Grant Hardin, the one-time Arkansas police chief who escaped from prison where he was serving sentences for murder and rape, has been recaptured, according to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

