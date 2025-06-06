First Shabbat since Boulder terror attack: Jewish leaders respond with faith and resolve

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Tonight marked a sacred and emotional moment for Colorado’s Jewish community - the first Shabbat since last weekend’s terrifying terrorist attack in Boulder.

Fifteen people were hurt, including an 88-year-old Holocaust survivor and a dog, when an attacker threw Molotov cocktails at a pro-Israel demonstration.

The suspect, Mohamed Soliman, appeared in federal court Friday, facing hate crime charges.

For Jewish families across Colorado, this Friday night carries a heavy weight. As candles are lit and prayers are said, it’s not just tradition being observed - it’s resilience on display.

Some families are choosing to stay home out of fear, while others are stepping into their temples with even more conviction.

"If we cancel our services, the terrorists win. If we take the joy out of celebrating Jewish holidays, the terrorists win," said Rabbi Jay Sherwood. "And the terrorists can't win."

It’s a Shabbat wrapped in grief, but also determination.

Federal prosecutors say 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman carried out last weekend’s firebombing after nearly a year of planning. The Egyptian national, who was living in Colorado Springs, was allegedly inspired by foreign terrorist organizations.

"This is the first Shabbat since Boulder," said Rabbi Sherwood. "Frankly, I'm scared as well. But no matter what happens in the world, we will still be proudly Jewish. And while the world may want to blame every Jewish person for a war that's halfway around the world, we can't allow that to be the case."

Jeff Ader with Temple Beit Torah shared a similar sentiment.

"The majority of people have this sense of commitment, this sense of strength, of responsibility, of resilience," Ader said. "These kinds of barbaric acts are not going to drive us into hiding."

As Shabbat services began across the state, many synagogues added extra security measures. Armed guards stood by temple doors – something many worshippers said they never imagined would be necessary.

"I don't know very many churches in America where you need to walk past an armed guard to go and pray," Rabbi Sherwood said. "But that’s our reality."

Soliman is currently being held at the Boulder County Jail on a $10 million cash bond. He faces multiple state and federal charges - including 28 counts of attempted murder and a federal hate crime charge.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 18.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.