Beshear confirms 20th death after severe storms hit Kentucky in May

KENTUCKY (WLKY) — Gov. Andy Beshear says that a 20th person has died as a result of the tornadoes that ripped through Kentucky last month.

Storms started west of Kentucky on May 16 in Missouri. The same supercell traveled more than 500 miles, bringing tornadoes to southeast Kentucky.

Laurel County was one of the hardest hit areas, with 17 people dying. There were 10 women and seven men, who ranged from ages 25 to 76 killed in Laurel County.

The tornado that tore through Laurel County was later rated as an EF-4.

In total, 19 people were killed as a result of the severe weather.

On Thursday, Beshear said that the death toll had risen to 20.

Beshear posted on social media, saying that a man from McCracken County had died as a result of the storms.

“Kentucky, I’ve got some sad news to share. The death toll from the May 16-17 severe weather event has now risen to 20 with the passing of a man from McCracken County,” he said in the post. “Please join Britainy and me in praying for his family and all those affected.”

In addition to those who died, there were 10 Kentuckians taken to the hospital. Beshear did not say if the latest death was one of those victims.

