Video shows New Mexico floodwaters move trailer

By Nick Catlin

BELEN, New Mexico (KOAT) — Video shows flooded waters moving a large trailer for livestock in Belen after severe storms moved into the state.

The water flowed like a river as it swept away the livestock trailer and other items. The video was taken on Wednesday, June 4.

Below are a couple measures people can take to stay safe amid local flooding.

– Seal off low-lying areas, including by the use of sand bags

– Pack an emergency kit, should include a 3-day supply of water and food

– Property owner Angelique Maldonado explains how she and her family were alerted moments before the water began to rush.

“The hail alerted us we got about nickel size hail so it was really loud on the porch,” Maldonado said. “All the structures you could really hear it hitting the car and so we went to look outside and then the rain picked up and almost immediately that flood started poring through the retaining wall.”

Remember that just six inches of fast-moving flood water can sweep a person off their feet. A foot of rushing water can sweep away most vehicles.

