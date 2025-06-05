Man defending his chickens prompts Maine school lockdown

By Adam Bartow

HARPSWELL, Maine (WMTW) — The Harpswell Community School was in lockdown for a short time Wednesday morning after someone reported seeing a man with a gun nearby.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Harpswell Island Road just after 10 a.m. Wednesday after someone called to say a man had a rifle and they didn’t believe that person was allowed to have guns.

The school was put on lockdown out of what police call an abundance of caution while they responded to determine if there was a threat.

When police arrived, they determined that the location was actually further down the road and involved a man who had come out of his home with a .22 to defend his chickens who were being attacked.

The school lockdown was lifted after about half an hour.

Police said the man did not commit a crime and is legally allowed to have guns. The person who was originally reported to have the gun was found safely somewhere else.

