House GOP ‘big, beautiful bill’ would increase the deficit by $2.4 trillion, CBO says

(CNN) — House Republicans’ sweeping tax and spending cuts package would add $2.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office’s analysis of the bill that GOP lawmakers narrowly approved last month.

Also, nearly 11 million more people would be uninsured in 2034 due in large part to the package’s historic cuts to Medicaid, the CBO found.

The highly anticipated score, which was released Wednesday, could complicate Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s task of crafting a version of the legislation that his divided conference would approve. Several GOP senators have already expressed concern about the House package’s potential impact to the deficit and want to make deeper spending cuts, while others are wary of the major reductions to the nation’s safety net – particularly Medicaid – in the House bill.

The analysis also adds ammunition to billionaire Elon Musk’s attacks on the package, which he wrote on X Tuesday would bankrupt America. The posts follow an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, in which Musk said the bill would increase the deficit and undermine the work of his Department of Government Efficiency.

“I’m sorry, but I just can’t stand it anymore. This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination,” Musk, who recently stepped back from his role with the federal government, posted on X, later adding, “Congress is making America bankrupt.”

Senators began working on the legislation this week, but whatever changes they make would have to pass muster in the House. Thune is hoping to send it to President Donald Trump’s desk by July 4.

The CBO analysis also adds fuel to Democrats’ and budget watchdogs’ claims that the package, which aims to fulfill Trump’s agenda, would worsen the nation’s fiscal outlook while providing big tax cuts for the wealthy.

Taking interest payments into account, the House GOP bill would add $3 trillion to the nation’s debt over a decade, the CBO said on Thursday in a letter to Sen. Jeff Merkley, ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee.

“Republicans can’t ignore the trillions of dollars this bill adds to the deficit, and they can’t ignore the interest that comes along with the massive debt they are creating,” the Oregon Democrat said in a statement. “It is fiscally irresponsible.”

Moody’s Ratings downgraded the creditworthiness of US debt last month, in part because of the increase in government debt and interest payment ratios.

Criticizing CBO

Trump and House GOP leaders have already sought to undercut the CBO’s projections, arguing that nonpartisan agency has missed the mark in the past and that its analyses don’t properly account for the economic growth that would result from the tax breaks. They have made similar claims about estimates from independent groups that also project a big hit to the deficit, even when including the current bill’s effect on the economy.

Minutes after the CBO released its analysis, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise attacked the agency, saying it is once again ignoring the business boom – and resulting revenue growth – that the package will spur.

“Anybody who repeats CBO’s analysis is also making those same mistakes,” he said at a House GOP press conference, adding that when the bill becomes law “you’re going to see economic growth in this country like we haven’t seen in generations, meaning more pay in the pockets of workers, and you’re going to see more Treasury money coming in because of the growth of the American economy.”

The CBO said an analysis that takes into account the economic effects of the legislation is forthcoming.

While including the bill’s economic impact may somewhat change the deficit projection, it wouldn’t fundamentally alter it, said Marc Goldwein, senior policy director at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, citing several analyses by independent groups.

Some Senate leaders are looking to dodge the question of the package’s deficit impact by arguing that extending the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act should be considered a continuation of current policy, and, therefore, would not contribute to an increase in the deficit. The CBO analysis is based on the standard approach of current law, in which the tax cuts expire at the end of the year, so their extension would entail a cost.

The House package calls for making permanent essentially all of the individual income tax cuts contained in the 2017 tax cuts act. The bill would also temporarily provide tax relief to certain senior citizens and workers who earn tips and overtime, which Trump promised on the campaign trail last year. And it would temporarily restore two TCJA tax breaks for businesses, including allowing them to immediately deduct the cost of research and development and equipment.

To help offset the cost of the tax relief, the House bill would enact historic cuts to Medicaid and food stamps, two of the nation’s key safety net programs. The package would institute work requirements in Medicaid, which provides health insurance to low-income Americans, and would expand the work mandate in the food stamp program, known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. These provisions would result in millions of people losing their access to health coverage and nutrition assistance, according to preliminary CBO projections released earlier.

The bill would also boost spending on defense, border security and immigration enforcement, which are among Trump’s top priorities.

Big spending cuts, bigger tax cuts

The House package would cut close to $1.3 trillion in spending over a decade, according to the CBO. But the legislation would lower revenue by nearly $3.7 trillion.

“We’re left with the bill that, despite all these tough choices, still is adding dramatically to the debt,” Goldwein said.

Independent analyses show that the tax relief in the package would disproportionately benefit higher-income households, with the impact being even more pronounced if the spending cuts are considered. Those in the lowest income groups would see their incomes fall, after taxes and certain government benefits are taken into account, while the highest earners would enjoy an income boost, according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model’s estimate of the final House bill.

Some 10.9 million more people would be uninsured in 2034 under the bill, CBO estimated. That includes 7.8 million Americans who would lose health insurance because of the Medicaid provisions and roughly 1.4 million people without verified citizenship or satisfactory immigration status who would not be covered in 2034 by health programs funded only with state dollars. Others would lose coverage because of the Affordable Care Act measures in the bill, including shortening the fall open enrollment period, restricting special enrollment periods during the year and increasing verification requirements for premium subsidies, among others.

“This would be the biggest rollback in federal support for health care ever,” Larry Levitt, executive vice president for health policy at the nonpartisan KFF, posted on X.

In addition, the House bill would not extend the enhanced Affordable Care Act premium subsidies, which congressional Democrats and the Biden administration put in place in 2021. The beefed up subsidies are set to lapse at the end of the year.

Allowing the enhancement to expire, combined with implementing an Obamacare rule proposed by the Trump administration, would increase the number of uninsured Americans by another 5.1 million in 2034, according to a separate CBO analysis conducted for congressional Democrats and released on Wednesday.

Democrats quickly sought to amplify the CBO’s findings about the bill’s impact.

“It’s shocking House Republicans rushed to vote on this bill without an accounting from CBO on the millions of people who will lose their health care or the trillions of dollars it would add to the national debt,” Rep. Frank Pallone Jr., the top Democrat on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said in a statement.

“The truth is Republican leaders raced to pass this bill under cover of night because they didn’t want the American people or even their own members to know about its catastrophic consequences.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

