Confirmed rabies case in Fayetteville after fox bites home inspector

By WRAL staff

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WRAL) — Cumberland County Animal Services confirmed a case of rabies in a fox Thursday.

A home inspector was completing an inspection of a crawl space under a home off Garden Court in Fayetteville when he was bitten by an adult fox.

Animal services confined, captured and euthanized the fox. The fox’s remains were sent to the N.C. State Public Health Lab, where it was tested positive for rabies.

The home inspector is receiving medical treatment.

This is the second case of confirmed rabies found in Cumberland County in the last two months.

It is the third reported in the last month in the Triangle, after a man strangled a coyote and later tested positive for rabies in Roxboro and a wild fox found in Raleigh also tested positive, though it is believed it had no contact with other humans or animals.

There is no confirmation that these cases are linked.

Cumberland County Animal Services urges all pet owners to check the rabies vaccination status of their pets. If pets are not vaccinated or are due for a booster shot, they should be taken to a local veterinarian for rabies vaccination immediately.

The first sign of rabies in animals is usually a change in behavior. Signs of rabies in animals can include aggressive behavior, attacking for no reason, or becoming very quiet.

Wild animals can lose their fear of people and seem tame. Rabid animals may walk in a circle, drag a leg or fall over. Some cannot swallow, are unable to eat or drink, and often drool. Animals usually die within a week after first becoming ill.

Wildlife experts advise people to make loud noises and wave their arms to scare away any suspicious wildlife. Here are some other tips to follow:

– Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.

– Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.

– Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.

– Do not leave trash or food outside unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.

– If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.

– Stay away from animals you don’t know. Teach children to do the same. “Love your own, leave others alone!” is a good rule to remember.

– Report stray animals to your local animal control office.

