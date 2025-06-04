Woman dies after being pinned by her own car against parked vehicle

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — A woman died after being pinned by her own car against a parked vehicle in the Pocket area of Sacramento, police said Tuesday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in a parking lot of a Bel Air grocery store along Rush River Drive.

Sacramento police said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle. Officers learned that the woman who died appeared to have been the person operating the vehicle prior to it pinning her.

First responders declared her dead at the scene. The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified her as 36-year-old Sacramento resident Linda Angelica Tracy, with the initial classification of her death being from a motor vehicle accident.

Two minors were passengers in the woman’s vehicle but were uninjured.

Sacramento police said it is still investigating what caused the collision.

