Shifting supply chains, infant formula under scrutiny, lunar mission: Catch up on the day’s stories



CNN

By Daniel Wine, CNN

👋 Welcome to 5 Things PM! The US Food and Drug Administration is conducting the first comprehensive update and review of infant formula since 1998. “We’re going to make American infant formula the gold standard for the world,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said.

Here’s what else you might have missed during your busy day:

5 things

1️⃣ ‘We need to change’: With President Donald Trump enacting tariffs on nearly every US import, American companies are scrambling to move their supply chains out of countries like Mexico and China. This small island in the Caribbean could be the answer.

2️⃣ Builders of peace: Congregation Bonai Shalom in Boulder, Colorado, welcomes both Jews and non-Jews to participate in all aspects of the community. An antisemitic attack that injured several members — including a Holocaust survivor — is testing their resilience.

3️⃣ Tracking measles: As cases rise to precipitously high levels in the US, there’s a new tool to help measure the spread of the disease. Wastewater surveillance has the potential to identify possible cases days before an individual shows symptoms or seeks care.

4️⃣ Lunar lander: A Japanese company will try to touch down on the moon three months after an uncrewed American spacecraft did the same. Ispace executives said their slow and steady approach offers some long-term advantages.

5️⃣ Candid confession: Kylie Jenner detailed her breast augmentation on TikTok — down to the exact size. Her revelation chips away at a taboo. But is it a victory for transparency or a setback for beauty standards?

Watch this

☔ Waterlogged: Flash flood emergencies were declared in Wichita and El Dorado, Kansas, after a month’s worth of rain fell in one day. The heavy rain flooded roads and submerged cars.

Top headlines

• Trump says Putin told him in phone call he will respond to Ukraine’s weekend drone attacks

• 2 Chinese researchers charged with smuggling biological pathogen to study at university lab

• US Education Department threatens Columbia University’s accreditation over campus antisemitism concerns

$2.4 trillion

💸 That’s how much House Republicans’ sweeping tax and spending cuts package would add to the deficit over the next decade, according to a Congressional Budget Office analysis.

Check this out

🪨 Preserving history: Stephen Townley Bassett is painstakingly recreating mysterious ancient rock art in South Africa before it’s lost. His works are no ordinary replicas.

Quotable

💬 No thanks: Formerly known as “MAGA Granny,” Hemphill is a convicted January 6 rioter who served two months in federal prison. Watch as she explains why she refused a pardon from President Trump.

Quiz time

🪖 Approximately how many Russian soldiers have been killed or injured in the war with Ukraine?

﻿A. 100,000

B. 300,000

C. 600,000

D. 950,000

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Good vibes

🎾 C’est magnifique! Heavy underdog Lois Boisson continued her fairy tale run at the French Open tennis tournament by beating No. 6 seed Mirra Andreeva to advance to the semifinals. The hometown hero’s next opponent? American Coco Gauff.

Thanks for reading

👋 We’ll see you tomorrow.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: D. Russia is nearing 1 million war casualties in Ukraine.

📧 Check out all of CNN’s newsletters.

5 Things PM is produced by CNN’s Chris Good, Meghan Pryce, Kimberly Richardson and Morgan Severson.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.