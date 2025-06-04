‘He’s going to be missed’: California father of five identified as the man found dead in canal

By Carolina Estrada

STANISLAUS COUNTY, California (KCRA) — Ceres police are investigating after a man was found dead in a canal Sunday evening.

Officers found 37-year-old Luis Anguiano Calzado in a canal near Moore Road in Ceres after residents reported seeing what appeared to be a submerged body.

Pastor Nate Quiles of the Vine Church Modesto met Anguiano in 2019 during a community giveaway.

“He just walked up, and he said, ‘hey, can I help out?’” said Quiles. “Immediately we connected.”

Quiles remembers numerous camping trips with their families and Anguiano’s barbecuing skills.

“We loved Luis,” said Quiles. “He’s going to be missed.”

Anguiano was a devoted husband and father of five, his youngest daughter is seven years old.

“They’re going to need a lot of support,” said Quiles. “They love their daddy.”

During this tragedy, the community has stepped up by providing the family with meals and setting up a GoFundMe to help with the funeral costs.

“He gave his heart,” said Quiles. “Your heart is where you treasure is.”

Police currently have no evidence or witness statements explaining how Anguiano ended up in the canal. His cause of death remains undetermined, pending the results of toxicology testing.

Anyone with information is asked to call (209) 538-5672.

