Pennsylvania man accused of severing dog’s leg with scissors

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A Lancaster County man has been accused of torturing and abusing a dog.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Stephen L. Stoltzfus, 45, of Colerain Township, cut off one of the dog’s legs with a pair of scissors after it had been injured by a hay machine blade in the 800 block of Pumping Station Road.

Stoltzfus then failed to bring the dog to a veterinarian for days, despite a clinic’s repeated pleas.

Police found a 4-year-old female labradoodle-type with blood-soaked fur and missing part of her hind leg, with bone visible and exposed.

The dog was suffering from acute blood loss, infection of the wound, severe anemia, fleas, ticks and blood matting.

Stoltzfus told police that he never obtained licensed veterinary care for the dog, which he claimed was “happy and doing fine.”

A Quarryville-area veterinary clinic contacted police in May, stating that Stoltzfus had been calling them asking for pain medication for the dog, but refused to bring the animal in for further examination on multiple occasions.

He is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of cruelty to animals.

