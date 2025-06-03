Laura Loomer meets with JD Vance at White House complex, sources say

By Alayna Treene and Josh Campbell, CNN

(CNN) — Laura Loomer, the far-right activist who once posted a video claiming 9/11 was an “inside job,” was back at the White House complex Tuesday morning, where she met privately with Vice President JD Vance, three sources familiar with the meeting tell CNN.

The sources would not share the substance of the one-on-one closed-door meeting, which occurred in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, or what was discussed. Loomer did not meet with President Donald Trump and has since departed the White House complex, one of the sources said.

After Loomer’s last known visit to the White House in April, the White House fired several National Security Council staffers whom she labeled as disloyal. The administration also fired the director and deputy director of the National Security Agency.

Loomer confirmed to CNN she had met with Vance Tuesday but declined to comment further.

Loomer, who has a loyal online following, has been an influential figure in the Trump administration. She has a direct line to the president and has been known to influence personnel decisions, though she has not been able to secure a White House press credential.

“I do think there’s a fear that I may ask questions about the loyalties of people in the White House,” she told CNN recently, “and they fear me having a national and global microphone to ask those questions.”

Loomer had publicly criticized then-national security adviser Michael Waltz before he was ousted from his position, accusing the former Florida congressman of making poor personnel choices. She weighed in more recently on the administration’s move to withdraw Jared Isaacman as its nominee to be the next NASA administrator, touting Isaacman’s professional accomplishments and questioning why the White House would not move forward on him.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump’s travels with Loomer on September 11 were illustrative of her influence with the then-candidate. But her proximity to Trump sparked some friction in part because she had previously posted a video claiming that the attack on the World Trade Center towers was an “inside job.”

Loomer told CNN at the time, “I’ve never denied the fact that Islamic terrorists carried out the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In fact, the media calls me anti Muslim precisely for the reason that I spend so much time focusing on talking about the threats of Islamic terrorism in America.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.