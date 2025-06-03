Good Samaritan rescues man from mobile home fire in Florida

By Tyler Watkins

Click here for updates on this story

LEE COUNTY, Florida (WBBH) — A fire ignited a mobile home along Eglantine Lane in Lee County on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the scene at approximately 3:40 p.m.

According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District, a good Samaritan rescued a victim from the fire before firefighters arrived. The victim, a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s, was treated for injuries and transported to Gulf Coast Hospital for further treatment.

The FMBFD said firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control, and they are working to completely extinguish it at this time. No injuries to response teams have been reported.

The cause of the fire is currently undetermined, and the state fire marshal was contacted to respond, according to the FMBFD.

Units with FMBFD, Iona-McGregor Fire District, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Emergency Medical Services all responded to the scene.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.