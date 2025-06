Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum kicks off food truck Tuesdays today

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (CSPM) will kick off Food Truck Tuesdays today.

According to CSPM, they will feature twelve rotating food trucks serving a variety of meals, snacks, and desserts every Tuesday in Alamo Square Park from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through August 19.

“Food Truck Tuesdays has become an annual tradition in downtown Colorado Springs,” said Matt Mayberry, CSPM Director. “We invite the community to come out every Tuesday for good food, fun and fellowship.”

The following food trucks will be participating for the Food Truck Tuesdays kick-off on Tuesday, June 3: