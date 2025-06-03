5 things to know for June 3: Boulder attack, Oregon stabbing, Sudan, FEMA, Gun control

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — How do you take your coffee? I’d love to say I’m hardcore and drink it black, but I actually prefer milk and two sugars. That is, when I drink coffee at all. I prefer tea, both iced and hot, though I enjoy a cuppa joe once a month when I visit my favorite doughnut shop. That said, after reading this article, I may have to consider increasing my java consumption. It turns out that women who drink one to three cups of caffeinated coffee per day in their 50s are more likely to reach older age free from major chronic diseases and with good cognitive, physical and mental health.

1. Boulder attack

The FBI is investigating a fiery attack in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday as “an act of terrorism.” A group of people were attending “Run for Their Lives,” a weekly Jewish community event to support the hostages taken by Hamas during the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel, when a shirtless man started using a “makeshift flamethrower” and throwing Molotov cocktails at them. The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who yelled “Free Palestine!” during the attack, has been arrested and charged with a federal hate crime as well as several state crimes, including 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder. At least 12 people were injured in the antisemitic assault, which Soliman told authorities he’d been planning for a year.

2. Oregon stabbing

A man is accused of entering a homeless shelter in Salem, Oregon, on Sunday night, pulling out an 8-inch knife and attacking people with it. Several victims were stabbed in the initial assault, while others were wounded while trying to intervene, police said. The suspect, who was arrested and identified as Tony Williams, 42, then left the building and allegedly stabbed more people who were sitting outside the shelter. Eleven victims, including two shelter staff members, were taken to the hospital for treatment; a 12th victim was identified as officers interviewed witnesses. All of the victims were men between the ages of 26 and 57. A motive for the attack is unknown.

3. Sudan

The UN has described the civil war in Sudan as “the most devastating humanitarian and displacement crisis in the world.” Since April 2023, two of the country’s most powerful generals — Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who leads the Sudanese Armed Forces, and former ally Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces — have engaged in a bloody feud over control of the country, and civilians have paid the price. Men and boys have been targeted and slain on ethnic grounds. Women and girls have been raped, abducted and forced into marriage. The death toll is still unknown. More than 14 million people have had to flee their homes and now suffer from a lack of shelter, food, running water, medical supplies and electricity. While the army has recently wrested control of Khartoum from the militia, more than two years of war have left the capital in ruin, with many civilians struggling with dehydration, disease and malnutrition. Click here to view CNN’s interactive photo essay detailing life in Sudan.

4. FEMA

Two weeks ago, the Department of Homeland Security replaced several veteran FEMA leaders with a half-dozen of its own officials, even though they had limited experience managing natural disasters. They are serving under the agency’s new acting administrator, David Richardson, who is also a Homeland Security official with no prior experience in disaster relief. During a briefing on Monday morning, Richardson stunned FEMA staff when he admitted he was previously unaware the US had a hurricane season. While some staffers interpreted the remark as a joke, others said it raised concerns about Richardson’s ability to lead the agency during such a critical time. This year’s hurricane season, which started on June 1, is expected to be a busy one, with 13 to 19 named storms forecasted. Three to five of those storms may grow to major hurricanes of Category 3 or stronger.

5. Gun control

The Supreme Court has declined to hear two Second Amendment challenges, which means both laws will remain in place. One of the appeals dealt with Maryland’s law banning certain semi-automatic weapons, such as AR- and AK-style rifles. The law was enacted after the deadly 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut. The Supreme Court also declined to hear a challenge to Rhode Island’s ban on high-capacity gun magazines. Conservative Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas dissented from the court’s decision not to hear the cases.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Maja Stark wins first major title

The 25-year-old Swedish golfer took home the trophy at the 80th US Women’s Open on Sunday in Wisconsin.

What a grand slam debut!

French wild card Lois Boissan, who was ranked No. 361 in the world, produced the biggest shock of the French Open so far when she ousted American world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory on Monday.

Magnus Carlsen’s outburst

The usually calm five-time world champion slammed his fist on the table in frustration after losing to defending classical chess world champion Gukesh Dommaraju at the 2025 Norway Chess tournament on Sunday.

Megawatt couple marries

Actress Hailee Steinfeld (“Sinners,” “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”) wed Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen over the weekend in California. The pair have been romantically linked since 2023.

Rampaging raccoons

A family of furry intruders recently broke into an Airbus factory near Montreal, Canada. Damage included urine and chewed wires.

TODAY’S NUMBER

23%

That’s how much entry-level hiring is down compared to March 2020, according to networking platform LinkedIn.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Specific to libraries, I will simply say that many people in this country, including me, were raised in libraries, and they’re not just buildings with shelves, they are sanctuaries of possibility.”

— Actress Sarah Jessica Parker on the Trump administration’s decision to cut funding to libraries

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

‘Get out! Get out!’

An Arizona police officer recently rescued a woman from a car that was engulfed in flames.

