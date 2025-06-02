Vanessa Kirby reveals pregnancy at ‘Fantastic Four’ red carpet event

By Jack Guy, CNN

(CNN) — British actress Vanessa Kirby has revealed that she is pregnant during a red carpet event in Mexico City on Saturday.

Kirby wore a shimmering blue dress for a panel event on the upcoming movie “Fantastic Four: First Steps,” in which she plays Sue Storm, cradling her bump as she took part in a photocall at the CCXP Mexico 2025 entertainment convention.

The British actress, 37, who also played Princess Margaret in Netflix series “The Crown” and Josephine Bonaparte in 2023 movie “Napoleon,” is believed to be dating former professional lacrosse player Paul Rabil.

Neither of the pair have publicly commented on the pregnancy.

CNN has contacted Kirby’s representatives for comment.

In November 2023, Rabil posted a series of photos of the couple on Instagram, including a shot of Kirby sitting on his shoulders.

“From the very minute we first met in des moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful and more beautiful with you,” he wrote in the caption.

Kirby plays one of the four main characters in Marvel’s latest “Fantastic Four” title, alongside Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Directed by Matt Shakman, the movie tells the story of how the group defend Earth from a space god named Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson, and the Silver Surfer, portrayed by Julia Garner.

The movie is scheduled for release in July.

