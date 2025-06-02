Suspect identified in antisemitic flyers incident in Pittsburgh neighborhoods

By Shannon Perrine, Carlos Cristian Flores

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — Police have named a suspect in an investigation of antisemitic flyers being distributed in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill and Shadyside neighborhoods.

In a statement Monday, Pittsburgh police identified the suspect as Jeremy Brokaw, 45, of Zanesville, Ohio.

“After consulting with the District Attorney’s Office, more than 160 traffic citations have been issued under the vehicle code. Each citation carries a $300 fine,” the statement said.

In an email to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4, Pittsburgh police spokesperson Cara Cruz said, “Peters Township also issued the same citations for violations in that jurisdiction.”

Shawn Brokos, director of community security for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that the organization had been contacted multiple times about the antisemitic flyers.

“There are multiple versions of this flyer, but done by the same nationally known white supremacist group. The flyers are in these Ziploc bags with kernels of corn, and they were thrown from a moving vehicle,” Brokos said last month.

Brokos added, “We also know that sometime after they did this at the Squirrel Hill community, they went to Peters Township and engaged in a similar campaign.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.