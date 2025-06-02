Georgia mayor, wife arrested on charges of child molestation

By Graham Cawthon

Click here for updates on this story

CLIMAX, Georgia (WJCL) — Police in Georgia have arrested a mayor and his wife on charges of child molestation and cruelty to children.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Kelly, 38, and Natalie Kelly, 44, were arrested Saturday.

Earlier that day, the DCSO requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into allegations that Joseph Kelly “had sexual contact with multiple minors.”

According to the DCSO, Joseph Kelly is employed by the Decatur County School District.

“At this time, there is no indication that the alleged acts are related to his employment,” the sheriff’s office said as part of a written statement.

The GBI investigation is ongoing.

According to the City of Climax’s website, Kelly has served as mayor since Jan. 13, 2020.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.