Sacramento Regional Fire Museum closes due to rising rent



KOVR

By James Taylor, CBS13 Photojournalist

Click here for updates on this story

WEST SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Sacramento’s fire museum is raising the alarm over rising rent. It’s the latest nonprofit group being forced to close its doors due to inflation.

There’s more than a century and a half worth of history inside the Sacramento Regional Fire Museum.

From hook and ladder trucks pulled by hand and horse to a coal-powered engine used to put out fires during the Great San Francisco Earthquake, countless artifacts were on display inside the 14,000-square-foot building located on Industrial Boulevard in West Sacramento.

But now the pictures are being taken down and the display cases wrapped in plastic because the museum is now permanently closed.

“It’s a very sad moment,” said board member Ric Dorris. “Everybody is kind of depressed about that.”

Dorris says the museum’s lease was up, and the new rent increase is too much to pay.

“It went from approximately 12,000 to 18,000 dollars a month,” he said. “We just didn’t have that kind of money.”

Docents are now scrambling to find storage for these rare items, including a massive fire alarm console from the 1930s used to report emergencies.

The museum is run entirely by volunteers. Donations, fundraisers, and admission fees were not enough to keep their current space.

Some of the restored fire engines will now go back to their original agencies, while others will be locked up in storage.

The museum was a glimpse for kids and history buffs of what it was like in the early days of saving lives and property. But now that spark of curiosity is being put out by rising rent.

The museum is still looking for a more affordable site and also a benefactor or corporate sponsor that could help create a stable source of funding.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.