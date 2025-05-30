Wildfire Aftermath: Ongoing Beach Safety Concerns in Los Angeles

By Sowjanya Pedada

May 30, 2025 (LAPost.com) — Months after the devastating January 2025 wildfires swept across Los Angeles, concerns persist about whether local beaches are truly safe for swimming, surfing, and general recreation. While agencies have lifted many advisories, experts emphasize that fire-related impacts, especially water contamination and debris, still demand caution.

In April 2025, the L.A. County Department of Public Health officially lifted its last ocean water quality advisory linked to wildfire impacts. Testing showed that the water met state standards and posed no significant health risks for recreational use. However, this clearance does not necessarily mean that every beach activity is cleared.

Heal the Bay, a prominent nonprofit environmental observer, has issued its advisories. It recommends avoiding swimming or surfing within 250 yards of any active cleanup zone due to risks of debris and sediment runoff, which can still pose harm even if overall water quality has improved.

The L.A. Regional Water Quality Control Board initiated intensive water testing at 12 sites in January, analyzing levels of metals, nutrients, and pollutants, including polychlorinated biphenyls and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons. Their findings suggest that contaminant levels are mostly below EPA risk thresholds, although close monitoring continues.

Despite test results indicating acceptable levels of pollutants, Heal the Bay advises avoiding full-body immersion in affected zones. The concern isn’t just chemical but also physical: sharp debris and unstable sediment still threaten swimmers and surfers along parts of the coast.

The County’s Health Department has also cautioned that living or lingering within 100 yards of ongoing debris removal sites could lead to exposure to airborne or waterborne contaminants. These particles, stirred up during cleanup, may affect both beachgoers and nearby residents.

Fire-related debris—such as ash, charred wood, and construction remnants—still occasionally washes ashore. Though considered non-toxic in casual exposure, officials urge the public not to touch debris with bare hands and to keep children and pets away from questionable material, according to the L.A. Times article.

For current updates on water safety, the L.A. County Department of Public Health maintains a real-time beach advisory site. Residents can check daily water quality grades and alerts before visiting.

Even though wildfire advisories have largely been lifted, the lingering environmental effects suggest a need for vigilance. Before heading out for a swim or surf session, Heal the Bay advises Angelenos to consult official advisories, steer clear of cleanup zones, and remain mindful of potential debris both onshore and offshore.

