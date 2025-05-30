South Carolina man accused of downloading some of the most disturbing content detectives have seen

By Stephanie Moore

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) — An Anderson County, South Carolina, man faces charges for uploading over 100 explicit child images, including infants.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began in July 2024 when they got more than a dozen tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

They said evidence shows Devon Kaleb Black, 28, uploaded child sexual abuse images more than 100 times, mostly of infants and toddlers.

Detectives say this case has some of the most disturbing content they have come across.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Black’s home on Thursday and went through extensive evidence.

Black is charged with 14 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

On Friday morning, a judge granted Black bond and he was released from the detention center.

