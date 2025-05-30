Skip to Content
News

Rocky Mountain National Park’s most popular roadway now open for the season

NPS Photos
By
Published 12:17 PM

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park say their most popular "highway to the sky" is now open for the 2025 season.

Trail Ridge Road runs about 48 miles from the park's east side to Grand Lake on the west side.

Park staff say timed entry reservations are required from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store are still closed. Officials say anyone entering closure areas will be cited.

Staff say visitors should be prepared for potentially icy conditions due to melting snow and cold temperatures.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Celeste Springer

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.