Rocky Mountain National Park’s most popular roadway now open for the season

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with Rocky Mountain National Park say their most popular "highway to the sky" is now open for the 2025 season.

Trail Ridge Road runs about 48 miles from the park's east side to Grand Lake on the west side.

Park staff say timed entry reservations are required from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Alpine Visitor Center and Trail Ridge Store are still closed. Officials say anyone entering closure areas will be cited.

Staff say visitors should be prepared for potentially icy conditions due to melting snow and cold temperatures.