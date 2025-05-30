Pregnant teen in ICU afte double shooting; police seek leads

By Amelia Mugavero, Doug Myers

Texas (KTVT) — A pregnant teen is fighting for her life at a Dallas hospital after being shot in the abdomen during a double shooting earlier this week in Corsicana.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of South 31st Street around 9 p.m. Sunday after reports that two women had been shot.

Victim identified as teen mother

Family members identified the mother-to-be as 17-year-old Malaina Gonzales.

In addition to Gonzales, who is six months pregnant, her friend was shot in the left forearm, family members told CBS News Texas.

Witness thought it was fireworks

The family, who was hosting a holiday weekend cookout, heard what they said sounded like fireworks, according to police.

“[A witness] looked on the front porch of the house and observed the two females had been shot and were trying to get into the house,” Police Chief Robert J. Johnson said in a news release. “The resident did see what he thought to be muzzle flashes coming from the street area.”

Teen undergoes multiple surgeries

The two victims were taken to Navarro Regional Hospital before Gonzales was flown to a Dallas hospital, where she remains in the ICU in critical condition, according to police. The second victim was treated and released.

Gonzales’ mother, Gabby Gonzales, told CBS News Texas her daughter has a fractured spine, underwent surgery on her colon, kidney and pancreas, and had her gallbladder removed.

Unborn child expected to recover

But thankfully, Gabby Gonzales said doctors believe the baby is doing okay. However, she said the experience has been a nightmare for the family.

“My heart stopped. I thought my daughter was going to die. I really thought she was going to die,” Gabby Gonzales said with tears in her eyes. “You never think that you’re going to go through something like this, and then you have to watch your child suffer. She didn’t deserve it and she’s pregnant. I want justice.”

Gabby Gonzales believes the crime could have been a targeted attack.

Investigation ongoing, police say

Detectives are seeking surveillance footage from nearby homes, and forensic evidence is being collected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Corsicana police at (903) 654-4902.

