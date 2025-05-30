Parents, students shaken after teacher allegedly attacked outside elementary school

By Erin Jones

PLANO, Texas (KTVT) — A Plano ISD parent is speaking out after an incident that occurred last week outside an elementary school in Murphy.

Amber Beayrd said that about an hour after Boggess Elementary went into lockdown last Thursday morning, her family got a call.

“The vice-principal answered, and she was like, ‘There was an incident at the school where your son may have seen something.. and you know, I got to go…’ and that was it,” she said.

When her 4th grader got home, she asked for more details.

“They were outside for the recess activities,” she said. “He heard some screaming going on and that’s when he looked and saw everything happening.”

Beayrd said he was a little shaken, but able to describe what he saw.

“He knows exactly where it happened, right in front of the school, to the right side of it,” she said. “A teacher was knocked down into the bushes. He said that he saw the guy choking her and a big rush going on before they were rushed inside the school.”

Beayrd said she learned a man was taken into custody and in the days that have followed, she’s tried to figure out what exactly happened.

“There was nothing posted to the Murphy PD site,” she said. “There was nothing posted on their Facebook site, and they’re always up-to-date on everything.”

Murphy police did confirm to CBS News Texas that this is an active criminal investigation but would not provide any additional details.

“What if something else would have happened?” Beayrd said. “What if he would have rushed inside that school when all the kids were being rushed inside this school? People want to know who this guy is.”

Beayrd went to social media hoping some of her neighbors had more information and was met with a lot of the same questions. Families are hoping for more answers soon.

CBS News Texas reached out to Plano ISD today about the incident. A spokesperson for the district said they’re working to get more information.

