Man sentenced to over 3 years in prison for robbing post office, felon possessing gun

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - A Denver man is sentenced to 41 months in federal prison following a guilty plea to burglary of a U.S. Post Office, possession of stolen mail, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the United State's Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado, Zachary Robert Rodrick Jones, 36, burglarized the Dacono Post Office north of Denver on April 6, 2022. The plea agreement states that the door of the Post Office was pried open, and a computer terminal, laptop, scanner, two printers, one postal service jacket, nine keys, two genuine postal service keys, seven employee personnel files, and one binder containing postal applications were stolen.

When the United States Postal Inspection Service contacted Jones, they found him in possession of the stolen property, as well as personal and business mail. Furthermore, he had a Smith & Wesson handgun that, as a convicted felon, he was prohibited from having.

“Protecting the integrity of the U.S. mail and ensuring the safety and security of the U.S. Postal Service, its employees, and its customers is core to the mission of the United State Postal Inspection Service,” said Denver Division Acting Inspector in Charge Steve Hodges. “This sentencing serves as a reminder that postal inspectors work tirelessly day in and day out to bring to justice those who seek to do harm to the U.S. Postal Service.”

Jones is sentenced to 41 months, almost three and a half years, in federal prison for these crimes.

