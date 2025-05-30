Kenner police arrest third person in connection with drugging that led to death of Kansas City reporter

By Erin Lowrey

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — The Kenner Police Department has made a third arrest in connection with a drugging scheme that led to a Kansas City sports reporter’s death during Super Bowl week in New Orleans.

According to Kenner Police, Christian Anderson, 33, was arrested in connection with the drugging death of Adan Manzano.

Anderson is accused of being involved in the scheme to drug Manzano.

Police say they have obtained text messages and other digital communications linking Anderson to Danette Colbert and Rickey White, who are accused of coordinating a scheme to drug victims and steal their money and phones.

Detectives found out that the car used by Colbert on the day of Manzano’s death had been rented by Anderson. Police say Anderson provided logistical support and “engaged in post-crime communication, and assisted in attempts to financially benefit from the victim’s stolen assets.”

Police say Colbert and Anderson spoke extensively after Manzano was drugged, and that he had been a part of “recurring criminal behavior.”

Anderson was arrested and is facing charges of principal to simple robbery, purse snatching, access device fraud, illegal transmission of monetary funds, bank fraud, and computer fraud.

Anderson is now in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center with Colbert and White.

About the scheme: Manzano, a sports anchor for KGKC Telemundo Kansas City and Tico Sports, was on assignment in New Orleans when he died during Super Bowl week.

Manzano was found dead in a Kenner hotel room. Investigators said a form of Xanax called alprazolam was found in Manzano’s autopsy. The state said in court that Manzano was not prescribed this medication.

White is currently in custody at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and was originally facing property crime charges before those charges were upgraded.

New details were revealed in court last month, which uncovered a robbery scheme.

Colbert was booked in connection with the death investigation after she was found to have his cellphone and credit cards.

Kenner police said they reviewed security footage from the hotel, in which they found Colbert and Manzano entering the hotel together around 5 a.m. The footage also shows her leaving the room alone later that morning.

Colbert was developed as a suspect and has a record of robbery schemes and device fraud, according to Kenner police Chief Keith Conley.

She was originally facing charges of property crimes, including fraud and theft-related offenses. Following toxicology reports, Kenner police announced she would now face a second-degree murder charge.

In court, a detective testified to text messages found on Colbert’s phone as well as “extensive” video evidence from the night of the crime.

The messages were between Colbert and an accused accomplice, White.

White was arrested in Hollywood, Florida, and extradited to Louisiana for the case.

According to the detective’s testimony, Colbert texted White “knock out,” which meant she was with Manzano and was ready to give him a drug and leave with his property.

The detective said White and Colbert had an ongoing, coordinated effort to drug Manzano. The texts revealed that White would provide Colbert with transportation, and she also sent him bank codes.

According to the detective, Colbert would steal victims’ phones and get into their bank accounts through text message codes.

One message read, “Got the phone code. He got money, waiting for him to sleep,” according to the detective.

The detective said Colbert and White exchanged 30 phone calls the night of Manzano’s death. The detective also said Colbert was caught using Manzano’s debit card at a 24/7 discount store in New Orleans the night he died.

White’s attorneys argued that he was not in the state when Manzano died and said he had no tie to the crime.

The state argued that the text messages between the two and the fact that he provided Colbert with a car were proof of aiding and abetting her in the scheme.

During the hearing, Colbert’s criminal history was also mentioned.

According to the state, Colbert has multiple incidents involving drugging people, including two incidents in Las Vegas, as well as several instances in Jefferson Parish and New Orleans.

The judge ruled that Colbert and White were dangers to the public and denied both of their bonds.

