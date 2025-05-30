HSPPR pet portraits are back!

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is bringing back a popular fundraiser. Pet Portraits are now available starting at just $25 dollars.

You may remember it as 'Poorly Portrayed Pet Portraits" from past years, but HSPPR says they're dropping the 'poor' because this summer they're recruiting artists from their Creative Critters Summer Camp.

These very small, very serious, and very passionate artists are standing by to fill 100 commissions.

If you want a pet portrait masterpiece, all you have to do is go here, and upload a picture of your pet. After that, they'll contact you once it's ready for you to pick up from the HSPPR in Colorado Springs.

According to HSPPR, all proceeds go towards their youth education program.