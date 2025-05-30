Deputies: Georgia man armed with crossbow tried to abduct woman

By Graham Cawthon

Click here for updates on this story

RABUN COUNTY, Georgia (WJCL) — A Georgia man has been arrested days after authorities say he used a crossbow in an attempt to abduct a woman.

According to the Rabun County Sheriff’s Office, the man, later identified as Jack Thomas Harkins, 34, of Tiger, approached a woman Monday who was walking her dog on Bear Gap Road near Minnehaha Falls.

The man allegedly pointed a crossbow at her and ordered her to get in his truck.

The RCSO says the woman fled and reported the incident.

A warning was issued on the Lake Rabun Homeowners and Lake Rabun Association’s Facebook pages.

Harkins was eventually identified as a suspect and taken into custody on Thursday by deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He is charged with aggravated assault.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.