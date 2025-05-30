Skip to Content
Construction crane tips over in Weymouth, Massachusetts

<i>WCVB via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A construction crane tipped over in Weymouth
A construction crane tipped over in Weymouth
Published 10:59 AM

By Alex Svenson

    WEYMOUTH, Mass. (WCVB) — A construction crane tipped over in Weymouth, Massachusetts on Thursday.

Sky 5 video showed the overturned crane near Legion Memorial Field on Commercial Street.

Weymouth police said no one was injured during the incident.

It is not yet clear what caused the crane to tip over.

