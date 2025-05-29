Video shows bear cub get a swimming lesson from its mom in California pool

By Lindsay Weber

Click here for updates on this story

AUBURN, California (KCRA) — A video taken by a KCRA 3 viewer showed a mama bear and her cub taking a dip in an Auburn pool on Tuesday.

It’s the perfect time to take a dip as temperatures creep up across Northern California.

In the video, the bear cub initially gets in the pool before it’s corralled by its mother to get out. But soon after the cub gets out, the larger bear hops in to show the cub how it’s done.

The person who took the video said it’s not the first time they’ve been visited by some bears looking to cool off. In fact, the viewer joked that it’s been hard to keep the pool clean ahead of summer.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.