Residents push for change after 2 dangerous police chases in 3 days

WARREN, Michigan (WXYZ) — Residents are calling for change after a rash of dangerous and even deadly police chases in Warren.

This is a problem we’ve been covering for years.

There were two pursuits in the past three days. One of them took the life of a 71-year-old woman who was killed by a driver trying to get away from police.

Video of the most recent chase from Monday shows a suspect’s vehicle crashing into a home and cars in a neighborhood. This was near Toepfer Road and Audrey Avenue and happened just before noon on Memorial Day.

A broken fencing is some of the result.

7 News Detroit reached out to Mayor Lori Stone and Hawkins for comment. Stone deferred to Hawkins, who had no comment Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Hawkins talked about pursuits in the City of Warren, calling it a very complex issue. He said that the he’s aware of the perception in the city, and that all pursuits are reviewed.

According to Hawkins, police pursuits are down 50% compared to the same time period last year, and about half of those pursuits have been terminated by either an officer or a supervisor. He said an “overwhelming majority” of the pursuits have been found to be in bounds.

“There’s irrefutable data and evidence that show this police department and city have made substantial strides,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins said that Warren’s pursuit policy has been approved and vetted by the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, and every chase is monitored in real-time by a supervisor.

“This is not a police problem. This is a people problem. People who have refused to comply with lawful orders. People who have refused to have a sanctity of life underlying philosophy when they are out in the streets. That has to be addressed,” Hawkins said. “We will do our own part. We will continue to train. We will continue to make our officers aware of the challenges with this high-risk activity. We’ll continue to trend in the right direction.”

But no matter who you talk to, people are tired of hearing of innocent bystanders getting hurt and close calls.

“Hopefully, something will change. Something’s gotta change,” resident Janice Burkhart said.

Burkhart says on Monday, she came home to discover her tenant’s old Jeep Wrangler smashed and an active crime scene toward the end of the block.

Warren police say 25-year-old Xavier Powell led them on a high-speed chase down Audrey Avenue, causing lots of damage. They say the Warren resident was drunk.

“There’s kids all over on this block,” Burkhart said. “Well, thank God nobody got hurt in our accident.”

However, it was a much different outcome in Saturday’s crash. Investigators say the driver of a Chrysler 300 led police on a chase that ended up killing a 71-year-old woman who was driving near 9 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue.

“I’d say call off the chase. And you guys got drones and helicopters and stuff, right,” Burkhart said.

Burkhart says she’s not sure what the solution is.

But I spoke with City Council President Angela Rogensues, who says council can’t change the police chase policy.

“I support our police department, and I’ve heard a number of reasons why we continue to chase despite unfortunate circumstances that have occurred. Also (I) understand folks’ calls for a change in that policy,” Rogensues said.

Rogensues says she’s talked with the police union and Detroit City Councilman Scott Benson on possible solutions since some chases end up in Detroit.

“We’ve been working and formally trying to assemble a group of folks to sponsor a bill to require additional punishments for folks who are fleeing police. Right now, the punishments are not as severe and they’re usually the first charge that’s dropped,” Rogensues said.

“One of those alternatives is to purchase a helicopter, and a helicopter follows a car once they’ve been chased and is able to call additional police to visit a driveway or wherever that person has parked, so we’re no longer chasing. The city of Warren is not in a position to be able to purchase a helicopter.”

