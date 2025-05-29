Dream Con 2025: Culture, Community & Cosmic Vibes Take Over Houston — With Megan Thee Stallion Leading the Charge

By Francis Page, Jr.

May 29, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON, TX – If you thought Dream Con was just another fan convention, think again. This year, the nationally acclaimed celebration of anime, gaming, and pop culture has found its new home in Houston—and it’s coming with a Texas-sized lineup that’s breaking barriers, building community, and bringing out the city’s brightest stars. And leading the charge is none other than Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion—a global icon and certified Hot Girl who’s making Dream Con 2025 her playground. From Friday, May 30th to Sunday, June 1st, the George R. Brown Convention Center will transform into a pop culture powerhouse with over 28,000 attendees, marking one of the most anticipated events of the year for fans of all backgrounds. Founded by RDCWorld, Dream Con isn’t just a convention—it’s a cultural reset.

💥 Megan Thee Stallion Joins the Dream Hailing from the heart of Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a force of nature, and her involvement in Dream Con 2025 is nothing short of legendary. With three GRAMMY Awards, multiple BET, VMA, and Billboard Music wins, and her recent chart-topper “HISS” dominating the Billboard Hot 100, Megan is living proof that dreams—especially Houston dreams—come true. Whether she’s lighting up the music charts, delivering unforgettable TV moments on SNL and P-Valley, or launching bold new ventures like Chicas Divertidas Tequila and her size-inclusive Hot Girl Summer swimwear line, Megan continues to define what it means to be a multifaceted, fearless Black woman in entertainment. Her presence at Dream Con isn’t just a celebrity drop-in—it’s a hometown queen giving her city and its fans their flowers. “We created Dream Con because the world told us we didn’t fit in. So we made a space that fits us all—from anime fans to hip-hop lovers, from gamers to Hot Girls,” said RDCWorld in a recent statement. “Having Megan be part of that? That’s Houston magic.”

📈 By the Numbers – Big Dreams, Bigger Impact Dream Con isn’t just a vibe—it’s a movement. In 2024, the event drew 22,000 attendees to Austin and generated a whopping $12.3 million in local economic impact. For Houston, projections are even higher with: • Over 28,000 attendees expected • More than 80% traveling from outside the city • Billions of digital impressions and millions in media value • Major spending across hospitality, entertainment, and retail sectors And with Megan Thee Stallion in the mix? That impact just multiplied.

🎮 Blerd Power: Where Fandom Meets Fitness, Fun & Philanthropy The weekend’s stacked with nonstop action: • Charity Basketball Showdown: RDCWorld’s Mark Phillips faces Duke Dennis at UH’s Fertitta Center. Every ticket supports real causes. Badge-holders received exclusive promo codes on May 1! • Volleyball Debut: Spike into Dream Con history—Friday only! • Dodgeball Returns: Fan-favorite event hits hard on Saturday. • Freeplay Zones: No applications, just show up and show out. • After-Parties: “Beyond the Stars” parties on Friday and Saturday (18+ entry, 21+ to drink, badge + separate ticket required). Cosmic vibes guaranteed. 🎟️ Secure your spot and after-party passes here

🌍 Representation Reimagined Dream Con was built from the ground up to represent the underrepresented. Created by RDCWorld when mainstream conventions said they “wouldn’t fit in,” Dream Con is now one of the most inclusive fandom spaces in the world, uniting gamers, anime heads, cosplayers, and creatives—especially from Black and Brown communities. Now in 2025, it’s Houston’s turn to shine.

💖 The Hot Girl with a Heart of Gold Outside of the spotlight, Megan Thee Stallion continues her mission to uplift. Through the Pete and Thomas Foundation, she supports underserved communities in Houston and beyond by investing in education, housing, and health + wellness. She’s a GRAMMY-winning rapper, a Forbes 30 Under 30 cover girl, a TIME 100 honoree, and an outspoken advocate for Black women worldwide. Her presence at Dream Con 2025 isn’t just a celebration of pop culture—it’s a celebration of Black excellence, Houston pride, and the power of dreaming big.

🚀 Final Word This isn’t just the biggest fan event in Houston—it’s the most transformative. And with Megan Thee Stallion headlining this cultural convergence, Dream Con 2025 is set to make history. Whether you’re repping your favorite anime, hyped for the dodgeball finals, or lining up to toast with Chicas Divertidas—Houston, this is your moment.

✨ Visit: dreamconvention.com 📍 GRB Convention Center | May 30 – June 1, 2025

