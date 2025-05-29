Dozens of abandoned campfires found in Southern Colorado over Memorial Day weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Officials with the Pike-San Isabel National Forests & Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands (PSICC) say firefighters found 24 abandoned campfires over Memorial Day weekend.

The USDA Forest Service says these fires can easily lead to rampant forest fires. In fact, park officials say they responded to four wildfires across the Pike-San Isabel National Forest over the weekend. Thankfully, officials say those wildfires were quickly contained.

"While the vast majority of forest visitors camp responsibly, it takes only one spark, from recreational target shooting, dragging chains or an abandoned campfire, in the wrong place at the wrong time to put human lives, natural and cultural resources and infrastructure at risk," Forest Service officials wrote in a release.

Campers should make sure they always drown their fire with water, repeatedly stirring and adding water until it's the consistency of a mud pie and cold to the touch. Remember to drown all embers, not just the red ones. More instructions can be found by clicking here.