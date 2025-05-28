Police officer rescues woman from burning car

By KNXV News Staff

GOODYEAR, Arizona (KNXV) — A Goodyear police officer rescued a woman from a burning car after a multi-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Police say it happened near I-10 and 91st Avenue just before 4:30 a.m.

When the officer arrived, he found one vehicle fully engulfed. Inside the car was a woman “honking her horn in desperate plea for help,” police said.

The officer quickly jumped into action by breaking the window and rescuing the woman, whose hair was on fire, by pulling her from the burning car.

The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition to a burn center, she is expected to survive.

Officials later learned, the woman is the 18-year-old daughter of a Goodyear firefighter.

The officer was also taken to a hospital to treat his injuries.

Chief Brian Issitt, the Chief of the Goodyear Police Department, shared the following statement:

“This heroic and selfless act exemplifies the bravery and commitment of our officers to serve and protect, often at great personal risk. His quick thinking and fearless actions undoubtedly saved a life that morning. We are immensely proud of our officer’s courage. This incident is a powerful reminder of the strength of our public safety family and the extraordinary sacrifices made in service to others.”

Statement From the Cheatham Family:

On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the overwhelming love, support, and prayers for my daughter Asharie as she begins the long journey of recovery following a tragic accident that left her with serious burns. Asharie is a remarkable young woman — courageous, determined, and full of life. Even in the face of unimaginable pain and challenge, her resilience shines through. Every day, she inspires us with her strength and will to heal. This road will not be easy, but Asharie has never backed down from adversity. With the continued outpouring of support from our community, and with God’s grace, I have no doubt she will rise from this even stronger than before.

Please continue to keep her in your hearts and prayers as we walk this path with faith, love, and hope.

Thank you, Fire Captain Simeon Cheatham

