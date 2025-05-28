Skip to Content
Mock trial of 'Big Bad Wolf' teaches elementary students about court system

A fifth-grade class from T.G. Allen Elementary got a unique civics lesson as they witnessed the trial of the "Big Bad Wolf" in the 347th District Court.
José Luis Martínez

    Texas (KRIS) — A fifth-grade class from T.G. Allen Elementary got a unique civics lesson as they witnessed the trial of the “Big Bad Wolf” in the 347th District Court.

The courtroom was packed with spectators as one piggie after another took the stand in the case of the State of Texas versus the Big Bad Wolf.

“As wrongfully stated by the defense your honor. Yes! It was made of sticks!” testified one of the “piggies” during the proceedings.

The mock trial, organized by the Corpus Christi Young Lawyers Association, served as an educational tool to show students how the court system works.

Despite the compelling testimony, the trial ended in a hung jury. However, the Big Bad Wolf was taken back into custody pending a new trial.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. KRIS’s editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

