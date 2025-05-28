Man hospitalized after boat catches fire near Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue says

By Hunter Geisel, Ted Scouten

PORT EVERGLADES, Florida (WFOR) — An investigation is underway after a man was hospitalized and crews battled a boat that was found engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday morning.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue confirmed to CBS News Miami that the boat fire was reported near Port Everglades just before 10 a.m.

Chopper 4 was over the scene, where two FLFR boats were seen dousing the charred vessel that was washed ashore on a nearby beach. Firefighters were also seen on the beach near the burnt boat.

Anthony Pecnick told CBS News Miami that he saw the fire shooting in the sky with thick black smoke billowing from the boat when it happened.

“The smoke carried at least 35, 40 feet up [and] the flames were as equal,” he said.

FLFR said one man was on board and jumped from the boat when it caught fire. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

It’s unclear whether it impacted activity at Port Everglades.

CBS News Miami is working on confirming the circumstances surrounding the boat fire as the investigation continues.

This is the second boat fire that happened this week in Fort Lauderdale. On Memorial Day, 11 people, including two children, were injured after a vessel exploded at a popular sandbar near 9th Street.

FLFR said that the explosion may have been caused by gas vapor buildup that ignited, but they’re still investigating the cause. When asked if a similar situation happened with Wednesday’s boat fire, FLFR said they cannot confirm at this time.

“I can’t speculate on this one here, it’s under investigation,” said FLFR Asst. Chief Steward Ahern. “However, it’s been a trend.”

