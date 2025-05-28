Houston Salutes Its Hometown Heroes: A Memorial Day Tribute of Honor, Reflection, and Resilience

By Burt Levine

May 28, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Each Memorial Day, Houston becomes more than just a city — it transforms into sacred ground. Beneath the soaring flags, solemn bugle calls, and quiet whispers of remembrance, our community unites to honor the brave souls who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom. This past Memorial Day, under the wide Texas sky and the soft rustling of American flags, thousands gathered at the Houston National Cemetery, one of the most hallowed resting places in the country, home to more than 111,000 veterans. It was not just a day off — it was a day on for honor, for reflection, for purpose.

“I Come Here by Myself, But I Know I’m Not Alone” Veteran Nathan Harvey, drafted out of Houston in 1963, walked slowly among the gravestones — each one a story, a sacrifice, a legacy. “I was scared. I had never left Texas, and suddenly I was in the jungles of Vietnam,” he said. “But every year, I come back here. From my cavalry unit, we lost 79 men. I think about them. I thank them.” Harvey, now in his 80s, is a reminder that service doesn’t end with deployment. It continues in remembrance, in community, and in telling the stories that must never fade.

A Parade of Courage Among those also gathered was Paul Washington, a Jack Yates High School alum who enlisted in 1969. “I left as a teenager, I came back a man,” said Washington, preparing for the veteran infantry parade. “I lost friends — including my friend James Washington — and I carry their memory every day.” Now, Washington speaks to students and churches, sharing hard-earned wisdom about duty, unity, and sacrifice. “We endured sweat, pain, and survival. I tell our young people, so they understand what African Americans have endured in service to this country — in every war, in every era.”

Leaders Who Remember The tradition of service and remembrance in Houston is not limited to veterans. Civic leaders continue to show up, stand tall, and speak out for those who served. Victor Ramirez, a Persian Gulf Combat Veteran and VFW leader, recalled with pride how Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee appeared at the cemetery last year, despite illness. “She’s been showing up for nearly 30 years — not just on Memorial Day but on Veterans Day, at City Hall, in Washington. Her presence shows us: our service matters.” Ramirez also thanked former Mayor and Congressman Sylvester Turner, who was seen in previous year embracing veterans on the parade ground. “Houston never forgets,” Ramirez added. “We are a city of memory and mission.”

Houston’s Legacy of Sacrifice Memorial Day in Houston isn’t just about wreaths or rituals. It’s about legacy — of courage, community, and the continual effort to remind future generations what it means to serve and to lose, and to carry on in their honor. Whether you walk the rows of headstones at the VA cemetery, wave flags at the parade, or simply pause in prayer, Houston Style Magazine invites every reader to take part in this sacred duty: remember them. As Paul Washington puts it best: “We did not go to war alone — and we must not let our memories of them stand alone either.”

Get Involved: Honor Veterans Year-Round 📍 Visit: Houston National Cemetery 🤝 Volunteer with: VFW Houston District 🎖️ Support local programs: SheServes, HeServes

