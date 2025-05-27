Shelter-in-place following Pikeminnow Place gas leak has been lifted

UPDATE 4:28 P.M.: The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says the shelter-in-place has been lifted.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office has issued a shelter-in-place for those living near Pikeminnow Place in southeast Colorado Springs after a gas leak Tuesday afternoon.

EPSO said the shelter-in-place extends to residents living north of Lorson Boulevard, south of Fontaine Boulevard, east of Lamprey Drive and west of Walleye Drive. Notably, the reported gas leak is less than a mile from Grand Mountain School.

Courtesy: Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

The sheriff's office is advising residents to stay indoors, keep doors and windows closed, and turn off their heating and cooling systems. They are also urging people to avoid using open flames or anything that could create a spark.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area if possible. EPSO says they will be notifying those affected once the shelter-in-place order is lifted.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.