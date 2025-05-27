Police investigating bank robbery in Colorado Springs, suspect still on the loose

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating after a man entered a Colorado Springs bank and demanded money from employees, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

According to CSPD, at around 12:54 p.m. on Tuesday, May 27, officers were dispatched to a reported robbery at the Chase Bank in the 1700 block of East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

When they arrived, they learned that a man had entered the bank and demanded money from employees before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Detectives from CSPD's Robbery Unit have now taken over the investigation, which remains ongoing.

