Lurking in the Lawn: Cane toad threat after dark

By Alexia Tsiropoulos

Click here for updates on this story

FORT MYERS SHORES, Florida (WBBH) — Residents in Fort Myers Shores say they have been keeping flashlights handy and their eyes peeled at night as toxic cane toads continue to spread through neighborhoods, lurking near canals, in gardens and around parks.

“They range anywhere from the size of a lime to two or three times that,” said Fort Myers Shores resident Nick Bodven, who sees the amphibians in his yard nearly every day.

Experts say the invasive cane toad, also known as the Bufo toad, poses a serious risk to pets due to the milky toxin it secretes from glands on its back. The substance can be lethal if ingested.

“Basically, if you see anything bigger than a baseball, it’s a cane toad,” said Jordan Donini, a biology professor at Florida SouthWestern State College.

Bodven worries not just for his pet rabbit, but for dogs in the neighborhood.

“With a stick or a shovel,” he said, is how he usually deals with the toads when he encounters them.

Donini warns the toxin can affect the heart and act quickly once a dog bites or plays with the toad.

“That toxin has cardiac components to it. It’s really bad for dogs and can kill very quickly,” he said.

And with the onset of Florida’s rainy season, the problem is expected to worsen.

“They can lay anywhere from 8,000 to 30,000 eggs in a single clutch,” Donini said. “Taking out one toad isn’t super impactful. Female toads are the priority for removal.”

It is legal to remove cane toads from your property, but it must be done humanely.

“The most humane way is to capture them with gloves,” Donini said. “You can apply a gel with benzocaine to anesthetize them. Enough of it can humanely euthanize the toad. Some people also use freezers.”

For those not willing to go full “cane toad avenger,” Donini said there is at least one natural ally — a native water snake species that can eat the toads without being harmed by the toxin.

Residents who encounter cane toads or need help removing them are encouraged to contact local wildlife control services for safe and humane removal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.