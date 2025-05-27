Good Samaritan helps rescue man from burning car

By KABC News Staff

FULLERTON, California (KABC) — Dramatic body camera video shows the race to rescue a driver inside a burning car in Fullerton.

A good Samaritan helped an officer drag the man to safety.

The video shows a Fullerton police officer rushing to the scene on Valencia Avenue on Thursday. Meanwhile, another officer was breaking a window on the driver’s car.

They worked together with the good Samaritan to pull the driver out of the burning car.

Police said the driver was experiencing a medical emergency. He was transported to the hospital to recover.

Fullerton police commended the good Samaritan for helping, saying, “This event showcases the incredible spirit of the community… and the willingness of individuals to step up in times of crisis.”

