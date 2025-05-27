Skip to Content
Distressed boater rescued near Mokulua Islands by HFD and Ocean Safety

    KA’OHAO, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to a distressed boater that was reported offshore of the Mokulua Islands in Ka’ohao on Sunday evening.

HFD crews responded to the scene at 6:09 p.m. to investigate the incident.

Officials reported that a 30-foot sailboat was taking on water with four people on board. Ocean Safety arrived and assisted the boat to a safe location near Mokulua Islands to anchor and remove the passengers.

Ocean Safety brought all passengers safely back to the Lanikai Boat Ramp while HFD helped with securing the boat.

No injuries were reported and all passengers declined medical assistance.

No other information has been provided at this time.

